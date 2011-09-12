UPDATE 1-EPA approves emergency fuel waiver in Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, Sept 12 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday it had approved a waiver for clean gasoline requirements in Pennsylvania following the shutdown of a Buckeye ( BPL.N ) pipeline due to flooding.

The waiver allows the sale of 9.0 psi Reid Vapor Pressure gasoline in seven counties in the Pittsburgh-Beaver Valley area, in addition to summer-grade, 7.8 psi gasoline.

Granted at the request of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett, the waiver will be in effect throughout the rest of high ozone season, which ends Sept. 15.

The EPA, in consultation with the Energy Department, said it determined the waiver was necessary to prevent gasoline supply disruptions in the area where strong storms have caused severe flooding. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Gregorio)