版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 12日 星期五 05:25 BJT

UPDATE 1-US EPA grants fuel waiver after Memphis refinery shut

 * Waiver allows temporary sales of winter-grade gasoline
 * Flexibility intended to prevent gasoline shortage
 (Adds details, background)
 HOUSTON, Aug 11 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency on Thursday allowed the temporary sale of
winter-grade gasoline in a county near Memphis, Tennessee, to
mitigate possible shortages of summer-grade motor fuel after a
fire last week forced the shutdown of a refinery there.
 The EPA said the shutdown of Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N)
180,000-barrels-per-day refinery could result in a gasoline
shortage, so a requirement that gasoline sold in Shelby County
have a 7.8 Reid vapor pressure, or summer grade, was waived for
20 days to allow sales of 9.0 RVP gasoline, or winter grade.
 Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, a Republican, and
Democratic congressman Steve Cohen had asked EPA Administrator
Lisa Jackson for the waiver.
 "The federal waiver will help ensure an adequate supply of
gasoline in the affected area until normal supply to the region
can be restored," the EPA said in a statement.
 Winter-grade gasoline is easier to produce, but it is not
made to prevent smog formation in hot temperatures like
summer-grade fuels.
 The Valero refinery is the main supplier in the Memphis
area. Spokesman Bill Day said on Thursday that the company was
taking steps to minimize any impact on customers, but the
process units remained shut and he had no timeline of when
operations would resume. [ID:nWNAB8563]
 Sources familiar with refinery operations told Reuters on
Wednesday that the refinery would be shut for at least two
weeks for repairs. [ID:nN1E7790FL]
 The fire broke out when a heater in the plant's 80,000-bpd
east crude unit exploded on Friday. The sources said repairs on
that unit could take up to two months, while the 100,000-bpd
west crude unit could reopen within two weeks.
 The cause of the blast and fire was under investigation.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio and Dale
Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐