EPA oks fuel waiver after Memphis refinery shut

BRIEF-Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
* Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
HOUSTON Aug 11 The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday temporarily waived clean gasoline requirements in a county near Memphis, Tennessee, after a fire last week forced the shutdown of a refinery there.
The EPA said the shutdown of Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery could result in a gasoline shortage, so the requirement that gasoline sold in Shelby County have a 7.8 Reid vapor pressure was waived for 20 days to allow sales of 9.0 RVP gasoline. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million
Feb 6 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it recorded a charge of $499 million.