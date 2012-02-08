UPDATE 1-EPAM downsizes IPO, prices below range-underwriter

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 7 EPAM Systems Inc sold fewer shares in its initial public offering of common stock at a lower price than expected, according to an underwriter.
The company, which provides IT services focused on software product development, sold 6 million shares at $12 each in its IPO. It had expected to sell $7.4 million shares at $16 to $18 apiece.
In its latest filing with regulators, Newtown, Pennsylvania-based EPAM Systems had said it will sell about 1.5 million shares in the offering, with the remaining being offered by selling stockholders.
Shares of the company will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the symbol "EPAM".
Citigroup, UBS Securities, Barclays Capital and Renaissance Securities acted as the underwriters for the offering.
EPAM, which counts Citigroup, The Coca-Cola Company , Expedia Inc, Google Inc and Oracle Corp among its clients, will be valued at about $488 million at the IPO price.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.