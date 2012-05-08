EPAM Systems quarterly profit rises

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 EPAM Systems Inc, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in February, posted a higher quarterly profit as revenue from Europe surged 62 percent.
The company, which provides information technology services focused on software product development, said net income rose 17 percent to $13.8 million, or 27 cents per share.
Revenue jumped 30 percent to $94.4 million.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.