2012年 5月 8日

EPAM Systems quarterly profit rises

May 8 EPAM Systems Inc, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in February, posted a higher quarterly profit as revenue from Europe surged 62 percent.

The company, which provides information technology services focused on software product development, said net income rose 17 percent to $13.8 million, or 27 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 30 percent to $94.4 million.

