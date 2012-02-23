版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 24日 星期五 02:02 BJT

Epcor Utilities sells C$300 mln debt - term sheet

Feb 23 Epcor Utilities on Thursday sold C$300 million ($300 million) of 30-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.55 percent notes, due Feb. 28, 2042, were priced at 99.756 to yield 4.565 percent or 190 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐