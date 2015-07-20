版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 7月 20日 星期一 20:49 BJT

TABLE-Trading on Epex Spot power bourse up 16.1 pct in first half

FRANKFURT, July 20 Electricity trading volumes
for French, German, Austrian and Swiss prompt power grew 16.1
percent in the first half of 2015 to 216.6 terawatt hours (TWh),
European spot power bourse Epex Spot said on Monday.
    The exchange hosts spot trading in a region which accounts
for a third of European power demand and where power trades are
increasingly converging. 
    There is no bottleneck between Germany and Austria, so they
form one zone which sets a reference in terms of volumes,
liquidity, and price.
    Intraday market volumes increased by 43.2 percent, driven by
the expanding role of renewable energy sources as part of the
production mix.
    Epex Spot is held by EEX Group, part of Deutsche Boerse
, and power transmission grid operators. 
    It has 275 trading members, and owns APX Group, the operator
of short-term power markets for the Netherlands, Britain and
Belgium. 
    Below are volume numbers in megawatt hours and year-on-year
percentage changes.
    
 AREA             Volume H1      Volume H1      Yr-Yr %
                  2015 in MWh    2014 in MWh    change 
 TOTAL              216,666,562    186,624,832   + 16.1
 Day-Ahead Power    195,882,116    172,105,786   + 13.8
 of which           134,638,160    130,585,132   +  3.1
 -                                              
 Germany/Austria                                
 - France            49,864,755     31,503,796   + 58.3
 - Switzerland       11,379,201     10,016,859   + 13.6
                                                
 Intraday Power      20,784,446     14,519,046   + 43.2
 of which            18,186,854     12,288,592   + 48.0
 -                                              
 Germany/Austria                                
 - France             1,947,406      1,717,407   + 13.4
 - Switzerland          650,186        513,046   + 26.7
 
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐