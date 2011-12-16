Malaysia EPF takes 300 mln pound loan for London property-Basis Point

KUALA LUMPUR Dec 16 Malaysia's Employee Provident Fund (EPF) closed a five-year 300 million pound ($464.31 million) loan, its first offshore loan, to fund the acquisition of three London-based properties, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported on Friday.

Citing sources, Basis point said the state pension fund's loan was increased from an initial 240 million pounds. Citigroup was the lead arranger, bookrunner and sole underwriter on the deal.

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, OCBC Bank, Scotiabank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp also joined the deal as equal status arrangers, Basis Point said.

EPF unit, KWASA UK solo Ltd, was the borrower on the deal, which will fund the acquisition of three properties in London for 490 million pounds. Basis Point said EPF financed the remainder of the purchase price with cash.

The loan was tightly priced at a margin of 123 basis points over sterling Libor with an upfront fee of 110 bps, translating to an all-in of 145b over, Basis Point said, citing one source.

Basis Point said EPF has not provided any guarantee for the loan, although there is a put option where EPF has to buy the properties from KWASA at a price that is at least equal to the outstanding amount on the loan should there be defaults.