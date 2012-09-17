版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 17日 星期一 18:10 BJT

EPL Oil & Gas to buy US Gulf assets for $550 mln

Sept 17 EPL Oil & Gas Inc said it will buy some shallow water oil and natural gas assets in the Gulf of Mexico from privately held Hilcorp Energy for $550 million.

The assets are producing about 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with 50 percent of the output being oil.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐