BRIEF-EQT says to sell KMD to Advent International

STOCKHOLM Oct 15 EQT: * EQT V and ATP to sell KMD to Advent International * EQT V fund and ATP Private Equity Partners/Via Venture Partners have signed an agreement with Advent International for the sale of 100% of the shares in KMD Equity Holding A/S * EQT says parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value. * Says In 2011, the KMD reported revenue of DKK 4,266 million and EBITDA of DKK 577 million * Says transaction subject to customary closing conditions. EQT V was advised by Morgan Stanley, Nordea and Gorrisen Federspiel