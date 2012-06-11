UPDATE 2-EQT buys bandage maker BSN medical for 1.8 bln euros

* EQT agrees to buy BSN from Montagu Private Equity

LONDON/STOCKHOLM, June 11 Swedish private equity group EQT agreed to buy German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN medical for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion), sealing one of the largest buyout deals in Europe this year.

BSN medical, which had revenue of 665 million euros ($829.1 million) in 2011, had drawn interest from personal care group Kimberly Clark and buyout firms including BC Partners and CVC, who made a joint bid, in an auction run by Goldman Sachs and HSBC.

The deal announced on Monday to buy BSN medical from rival buyout group Montagu Private Equity is subject to statutory regulatory clearances, the private equity firms said on Monday.

The acquisition is another example in a wave of so-called secondary buyouts, in which one private equity house buys a business from a rival. Despite tight financing conditions due to the euro zone crisis, banks remain willing to lend for buyouts of businesses they know well and have seen performing under previous private equity owners.

CVC agreed to buy Swedish tools group Ahlsell earlier this year in a similarly sized deal, while Silver Lake Partners and Partners Group recently picked up tax-free shopping business Global Blue from Equistone in a 1 billion euro deal.

To back the buyout, EQT mandated Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to arrange around 1.13 billion euros of loans, representing roughly 6 times BSN's 170 million euro EBITDA, according to a source close to the transaction.

The loan includes 392 million euros of mezzanine debt provided by Highbridge Capital, JP Morgan, KKR, MezzVest and Partners Group, the source said.

BSN medical markets its wound and fracture care products internationally under a range of brand names including Gypsona, Actimove and Cutimed.

EQT, a third owned by holding company Investor AB , said it planned to accelerate BSN's growth by investing in its core business and in geographic expansion into new markets such as Asia and Latin America, and by making further add-on acquisitions.