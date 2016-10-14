German bandage BSN Medical seen attracting bids from peers, private equity - sources

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Oct 14 German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN Medical has attracted interest from a number of peers and buyout groups in a deal potentially worth about 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion), several people close to the matter said.
BC Partners, CVC and Blackstone are among the private equity firms will hand in tentative bids for the company on Monday, which Swedish investor EQT has put on the block.
BSN rivals like Swedish SCA as well as U.S. and Chinese groups are also expected to submit offers, they added.
EQT and the potential bidders declined to comment.
EQT will review the offers and benchmark them against the alternative of a possible stock market listing of the business with the help of JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, the sources said. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger and Johannes Hellstrom)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.