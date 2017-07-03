FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Jana Partners takes about 5 pct stake in EQT Corp -WSJ
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
中国财经
专访：中港债券通属可控渐进式资本开放 预计初期规模有限--专家
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
时事要闻
特朗普要把美国天然气卖到俄罗斯后院 政经意图耐人寻味
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
国际财经
华尔街大银行的暑期班：给财富继承者的投资建议
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 下午1点08分 / 1 天前

Jana Partners takes about 5 pct stake in EQT Corp -WSJ

1 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - Activist investor Jana Partners has taken a roughly 5 percent stake in EQT Corp and is trying block the U.S. oil and gas company's proposed acquisition of Rice Energy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Jana Partners wants EQT to separate its pipeline operations instead of buying Rice Energy for $6.7 billion, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2syQD1z) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below