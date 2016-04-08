Kuoni foundation appeals watchdog ruling, seeks accord

ZURICH, April 8 The foundation that controls a
25 percent voting stake in Kuoni has lodged another
appeal against a watchdog's ruling questioning terms of a share
swap to accompany private equity group EQT's bid for the Swiss
travel group.
But the Kuoni und Hugentobler Foundation has also asked
financial regulator Finma to put the matter on hold while the
foundation tries to work out a deal with the Swiss Takeover
Board, Finma said on Friday.
Finma said its takeover panel had agreed to suspend the case
until April 22.
EQT said this week its 1.35 billion Swiss franc ($1.42
billion) bid for listed "B" shares of Kuoni remained intact
despite the Takeover Board's ruling questioning terms of the
proposed share swap for the foundation's unlisted "A" shares.
The Board has insisted all shareholders get equal treatment.
($1 = 0.9538 Swiss francs)
