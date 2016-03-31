Kuoni foundation expects EQT offer to go through as planned

ZURICH, March 31 The Swiss foundation that
controls a quarter of the voting rights at travel group Kuoni
expects Swedish private equity group EQT's offer for
the company to go through despite a dispute over how to value
the foundation's stake.
The Swiss Takeover Board has ruled that all shareholders
must be treated equally in EQT's takeover of Kuoni, rejecting an
appeal by the Kuoni und Hugentobler Foundation that wanted a
premium for its block of "A" shares.
The foundation was still deciding whether to challenge the
board's ruling, it said in a statement on Thursday. "The offer
for B shareholders is however not affected by these
considerations and the foundation is still convinced that the
transaction will be carried out as planned," it added.
