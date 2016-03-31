Kuoni foundation expects EQT offer to go through as planned

ZURICH, March 31 The Swiss foundation that controls a quarter of the voting rights at travel group Kuoni expects Swedish private equity group EQT's offer for the company to go through despite a dispute over how to value the foundation's stake.

The Swiss Takeover Board has ruled that all shareholders must be treated equally in EQT's takeover of Kuoni, rejecting an appeal by the Kuoni und Hugentobler Foundation that wanted a premium for its block of "A" shares.

The foundation was still deciding whether to challenge the board's ruling, it said in a statement on Thursday. "The offer for B shareholders is however not affected by these considerations and the foundation is still convinced that the transaction will be carried out as planned," it added. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)