公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 15:15 BJT

BRIEF-Private equity firm EQT to buy Westway Group

STOCKHOLM Dec 21 Swedish private equity group EQT: * EQT Infrastructure II to acquire Westway Group premier provider of bulk liquid storage * has agreed to launch a public tender offer to acquire Westway Group, Inc. for approximately USD 419 million

