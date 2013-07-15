版本:
EQT Corp to sell Sunrise unit to EQT Midstream for $540 mln

July 15 Natural gas company EQT Corp said it will sell its Sunrise Pipeline LLC unit to EQT Midstream Partners LP for $507.5 million in cash and $32.5 million of common and general partners units.

Sunrise's assets include a 41.5-mile pipeline, a compressor station and an interconnect with the Texas Eastern pipeline in Greene County, Ohio.
