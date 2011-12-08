UPDATE 1-EQT to form natural gas transmission MLP

* To form MLP engaged in interstate natural gas transmission

Dec 8 Appalachian natural gas producer EQT Corp said it will put portions of its interstate pipeline subsidiary into a master limited partnership (MLP) to take advantage of a structure that allows it to pay very little tax.

The company said the MLP, which will own some assets of its unit Equitrans L.P., will focus on providing transmission and gathering services to producers in the Marcellus shale.

The Pennsylvania-based company said it expects to sell a limited partner interest in the MLP through an IPO and intends to use proceeds from the IPO to fund development of its Marcellus shale assets.

Separately, the company said it expects sales of produced natural gas to rise 32 percent year-over-year to 255-260 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (bcfe). The company also forecast a capital budget of $1.6 billion for the next year.