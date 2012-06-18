UPDATE 1-EQT Midstream Partners plans to price IPO at $19-$21 per unit

June 18 EQT Midstream Partners, the midstream
arm of natural gas producer EQT Corp, said it expects to
price its initial public offering at between $19 and $21 per
common unit.
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company last week said it
will offer 12.5 million common units in the up to $250 million
IPO, for which it had filed in February.
EQT Midstream said it will own, operate, acquire and develop
midstream properties in the gas-rich Appalachian Basin.
Citigroup, Barclays Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch,
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are acting as joint
book-running managers to the offering, the company said in a
regulatory filing on Monday.