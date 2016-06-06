Equatorial Guinea blames Schlumberger for quitting LNG project

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, June 6 Equatorial Guinea's energy minister on Monday said U.S. company Schlumberger walked away from talks with Ophir over the development of the Fortuna LNG project because it wanted to "monopolise everything."
But Gabriel Obiang Lima said he was confident the project would go ahead and be successful, with Equatorial Guinea taking an equity stake via its state-owned companies. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.