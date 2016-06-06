Equatorial Guinea blames Schlumberger for quitting LNG project

CAPE TOWN, June 6 Equatorial Guinea's energy minister on Monday said U.S. company Schlumberger walked away from talks with Ophir over the development of the Fortuna LNG project because it wanted to "monopolise everything."

But Gabriel Obiang Lima said he was confident the project would go ahead and be successful, with Equatorial Guinea taking an equity stake via its state-owned companies. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)