Equifax products bolstering company-Barron's

Nov 6 Equifax (EFX.N) has steadily broadened its services well beyond gathering credit scores on U.S. customers, and the diversification is helping the company grow despite the weak economy, according to Barron's.

Bolstered by acquisitions in recent years, Equifax has expanded its potential market beyond banks and a few other, mostly U.S.-based, customer categories, the newspaper said in its Nov. 7 edition.

For example, the financial weekly noted that Equifax in 2007 bought TALX, a company that gathers employment and income information about individuals. Barron's said it could combine this data with that of another purchase, IXI, which gathers wealth data based on zip code. Equifax in 2009 bought IXI, a provider of consumer wealth and asset data.

TALX and IXI already have contributed to a new product that offers a more detailed portrait of consumers that can be of use to small businesses, auto lenders, banks and insurers, Barron's said.

Boyar's Intrinsic Value Research, a New York investment-research boutique, said Equifiax has unveiled 137 new products and services over the past two years, and puts a $44 value on the stock -- about 20 percent higher than its current price, the report said. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, editing by Bernard Orr)