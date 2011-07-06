New Issue-Equinix sells $750 mln in notes

UPDATE 2-DuPont expects Dow merger to close later than expected
* Net sales fall 1.7 pct to $5.21 bln (Adds details, background)
July 6 Equinix Inc (EQIX.O) on Wednesday sold
$750 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million.
JP Morgan and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EQUINIX INC AMT $750 MLN COUPON 7.00 PCT MATURITY 7/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 1/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 7.00 PCT SETTLEMENT 7/13/2011 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 391 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE 5 YRS* *MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Allegheny Technologies Inc says ongoing FRP restructuring to focus on value, not volume, including permanent idling of midland and bagdad, pa facilities
LONDON, Jan 24 The government will introduce "straightforward" legislation within days seeking parliament's approval to trigger Britain's divorce with the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.