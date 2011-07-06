New Issue-Equinix sells $750 mln in notes

July 6 Equinix Inc ( EQIX.O ) on Wednesday sold $750 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million.

JP Morgan and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: EQUINIX INC AMT $750 MLN COUPON 7.00 PCT MATURITY 7/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 1/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 7.00 PCT SETTLEMENT 7/13/2011 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 391 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE 5 YRS* *MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS