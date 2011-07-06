版本:
New Issue-Equinix sells $750 mln in notes

 July 6 Equinix Inc (EQIX.O) on Wednesday sold
$750 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
 The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
 JP Morgan and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.
BORROWER: EQUINIX INC
AMT $750 MLN      COUPON 7.00 PCT     MATURITY 7/15/2021 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 100       FIRST PAY 1/15/2012
MOODY'S Ba2       YIELD 7.00 PCT      SETTLEMENT 7/13/2011
S&P BB-MINUS      SPREAD 391 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE 5 YRS*
*MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

