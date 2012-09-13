UPDATE 1-Equinix approves REIT conversion plan, shares jump

* Expects to distribute $700 mln-$1.1 bln earnings to
shareholders
* Expects to elect REIT status by 2015
* Shares hit life high
Sept 13 Data center operator Equinix Inc
said its board approved a plan to convert into a real
estate investment trust (REIT), joining a string of technology
companies looking to save on tax through the structure.
Shares of the company rose 13.6 percent to a record high of
$212 in morning trade on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
"We have already seen several of our peers in the data
center industry operate under a REIT structure, and we believe
that this tax-efficient structure will enhance shareholder value
and enable us to be even more competitive," Chief Executive
Steve Smith said.
Rival CyrusOne Inc, owned by telecom services company
Cincinnati Bell Inc, filed for an IPO last month and
said it plans to structure itself as a REIT, while document
storage operator Iron Mountain Inc announced its REIT
plans in June.
Reuters reported in July that Equinix was giving serious
thought to converting into a real estate investment trust.
Equinix, whose clients include Salesforce.com Inc,
Google Inc and Facebook Inc, expects to elect
the REIT status for its taxable year beginning Jan. 1, 2015, if
the conversion is successful.
Companies with large real estate assets are increasingly
looking at a REIT structure as it helps reduce tax burden on
their rental income. Investors also benefit as REITs are
required to distribute at least 90 percent of their profits as
dividends.
Equinix expects to file a private letter ruling (PLR)
request with the Internal Revenue Service by the end of 2012. A
PLR seeks guidance over tax liability during complex
transactions.
It expects to distribute accumulated earnings and profit of
between $700 million and $1.1 billion to shareholders on
receiving a favorable PLR. The distribution will be in the form
of up to 20 percent in cash and at least 80 percent in stock.
Equinix announced the sale of 16 of its data centers to an
investment group for about $75 million earlier this month,
exiting nine markets in the United States.