Equinix profit misses estimates

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
April 24 Equinix Inc posted a first-quarter profit well below analysts' expectations as its cost of sales jumped 19 percent, and the data center operator forecast weaker-than-expected second-quarter revenue, sending its shares down 7.5 percent.
Net income rose to $35.9 million, or 71 cents per share, in the first quarter from $34.5 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $519.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 78 cents per share on revenue of $521.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company fell to $203 in extended trading.
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value