2014年 5月 22日

BRIEF-U.S. Business borrowing to buy new equipment in April up 14 pct from March - ELFA

May 21 Equipment Leasing And Finance Association:

* U.S. Business borrowing to buy new equipment in april $8 billion, up 7 percent

* U.S. Business borrowing to buy new equipment in april up 14 percent from march
