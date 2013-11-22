版本:
BRIEF-U.S. business borrowing to buy new equipment unchanged in October-ELFA

Nov 22 Equipment Leasing and Finance Association: * U.S. business borrowing to buy new equipment for October $7.6 billion,

unchanged from a year ago-equipment leasing and finance association * U.S. business borrowing to buy new equipment in October down 1 percent from

September -Elfa
