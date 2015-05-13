Buyout groups vie for wheelchair maker Sunrise Medical -sources

FRANKFURT May 13 Buyout groups IK and Nordic
Capital are vying for Germany-based wheelchair maker Sunrise
Medical in a potential 450 million euro ($507 million) deal, two
people familiar with the transaction said.
Private equity group Equistone, formerly known as Barclays
Private Equity, has allowed the two investors as well as a
family office -- a vehicle handling the assets of a wealthy
family -- to submit final bids ahead of an end-May deadline,
they added.
Sunrise Medical makes wheelchairs under brands including
Sopur, Quickie and Zippie and competes with groups like Invacare
and Permobil, a former Nordic Capital investment.
Sunrise is expecting to post earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of roughly 50
million euros in its fiscal year ending June and may be valued
at about 9 times that.
Bankers are preparing debt packages of up to 300 million
euros for the buyout.
Equistone acquired Sunrise Medical, which has annual sales
of more than 350 million euros, from U.S.-based private equity
firm Vestar Capital Partners in 2012.
Equistone, IK, Nordic, as well as sellside adviser Macquarie
all declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Keith Weir)