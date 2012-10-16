版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Zell sees new debt, equity in Brazil shrinking in next 2 years

SAO PAULO Oct 16 Equity International founder Sam Zell expects the shrinkage of European banks to reduce the supply of new debt and equity available in Brazil over the next 12 to 24 months, he said during a conference in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.

