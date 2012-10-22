版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 04:07 BJT

New Issue- Equity One sells $300 mln in notes

Oct 22 Equity One Inc on Monday sold
$300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $275 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: EQUITY ONE
 
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.75 PCT    MATURITY    11/15/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.591   FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 3.799 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 200 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐