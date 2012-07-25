版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 26日 星期四 05:38 BJT

Equity Residential 2nd-qtr earnings measure rises

NEW YORK, July 25 Apartment owner Equity Residential said on Wednesday a key earnings measure rose 15 percent in the second quarter, helped by the company's ability to push up rents.

Equity Residential, whose chairman and founder is real estate mogul Sam Zell, said second-quarter funds from operations (FFO), excluding one-time items, rose to $215 million, or 68 cents a share, from $186.7 million, or 60 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 13.2 percent to $541.6 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐