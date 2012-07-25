Equity Residential 2nd-qtr earnings measure rises

BRIEF-Citi realigns EMEA custody and fund services leadership
* Announced combination of regional management of EMEA global custody and funds services business under Pervaiz Panjwani
NEW YORK, July 25 Apartment owner Equity Residential said on Wednesday a key earnings measure rose 15 percent in the second quarter, helped by the company's ability to push up rents.
Equity Residential, whose chairman and founder is real estate mogul Sam Zell, said second-quarter funds from operations (FFO), excluding one-time items, rose to $215 million, or 68 cents a share, from $186.7 million, or 60 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 13.2 percent to $541.6 million.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 A decade ago, Lightspeed Venture Partners was an obscure firm investing in highly technical startups that were mostly unknown outside of Silicon Valley.
TORONTO, March 1 Noranda Income Fund said on Wednesday it was deferring its 2017 zinc production and sales forecasts due to an ongoing strike by workers at its Quebec processing plant, the second-largest in North America.