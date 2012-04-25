UPDATE 1-Equity Residential reports 1st quarter results

NEW YORK, April 25 Apartment owner Equity
Residential posted first-quarter earnings on Wednesday that grew
9.5 percent, helped by its ability to push up rents, especially
in Northern California.
Equity Residential, whose chairman and founder is
real estate mogul Sam Zell, said first-quarter funds from
operations, or FFO, excluding items, rose to $191.9 million, or
61 cents a share, from $175.2 million, or 56 cents a share, a
year ago.
Analysts had expected 62 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The Chicago-based company had forecast
FFO of 58 cents to 62 cents per share.
Funds from operations, or FFO, is an industry measure that
usually removes losses and gains from property sales and
eliminates the effect depreciation has on earnings.
For the second quarter, Equity Residential said it sees FFO,
excluding non-recurring items, in the range of 65 cents to 69
cents per share. Analysts see second-quarter FFO of 68 cents a
share.
Equity Residential shares closed at $62.69, up 0.4 percent,
or 24 cents, and slipped to $62.51 in after-hours activity.