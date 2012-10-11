版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 23:16 BJT

New Issue- ERAC sells $1 bln in 3 parts

Oct 11 ERAC USA Finance LLC sold $1 billion of
notes in three parts in the 144a private placement market On
Wednesday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The notes are guaranteed by Enterprise Holdings Inc.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo
were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ERAC

TRANCHE 1
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 1.4 PCT     MATURITY    04/15/2016  
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.84    FIRST PAY   04/15/2013  
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 1.447 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/15/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 110 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.3 PCT     MATURITY    10/15/2022  
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.688   FIRST PAY   04/15/2013
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 3.337 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/15/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 165 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
    
TRANCHE 3 (REOPENING)
AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 5.625 PCT   MATURITY    03/15/2042   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 107.597  FIRST PAY   03/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 5.122 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/15/2012   
S&P BBB-PLUS    SPREAD 225 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

