UPDATE 1-Era Group adds underwriters to IPO

* Adds Wells Fargo, SunTrust Robinson and Morgan Keegan to underwriters

* Also names Comerica Securities and The Williams Capital Group LP as underwriters

* Names Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank joint lead bookrunners

March 12 Helicopter operator Era Group filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to add five underwriters to the list of managers of its initial public offering of class A cosmmon stock.

The company, owned by SEACOR Holdings Inc, added Wells Fargo Securities, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Morgan Keegan, Comerica Securities and The Williams Capital Group LP to its underwriters for the IPO.

In August last year, the Lake Charles, Louisiana-based Era had filed to raise up to $150 million in its initial public offering.

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint lead bookrunners to the offering, the company said in its latest filing.

Era, which intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERA", said it would use proceeds from the offering to redeem outstanding shares of the company's Series A preferred stock.