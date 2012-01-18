UPDATE 1-Annie's, Erickson Air-Crane add underwriters to IPOs

Jan 18 Organic food company Annie's Inc and helicopter maker Erickson Air-Crane Inc filed with U.S regulators on Wednesday to add more underwriters to their initial public offerings.

Berkeley, California-based Annie's has added William Blair & Co, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel Nicolaus Weisel and Canaccord Genuity as underwriters.

Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters to the IPO.

Annie's -- which features Bernie, the "Rabbit of Approval," as its mascot -- had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in December for an IPO of up to $100 million.

Annie's has applied to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNNY."

Portland, Oregon-based Erickson Air-Crane added Oppenheimer & Co, Lazard Capital Markets, D.A. Davidson & Co to join Stifel Nicolaus Weisel as its underwriters.

The company had filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in May to raise up to $75 million.

The company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "EAC."

Erickson Air-Crane will use the proceeds from the offering to repay debts.