UPDATE 1-Annie's, Erickson Air-Crane add underwriters to IPOs

* ECOMDASH SAYS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PITNEY BOWES; PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE PITNEY BOWES ADDED TO ECOMDASH'S SUITE OF INTEGRATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Organic food company Annie's Inc and helicopter maker Erickson Air-Crane Inc filed with U.S regulators on Wednesday to add more underwriters to their initial public offerings.
Berkeley, California-based Annie's has added William Blair & Co, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel Nicolaus Weisel and Canaccord Genuity as underwriters.
Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters to the IPO.
Annie's -- which features Bernie, the "Rabbit of Approval," as its mascot -- had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in December for an IPO of up to $100 million.
Annie's has applied to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNNY."
Portland, Oregon-based Erickson Air-Crane added Oppenheimer & Co, Lazard Capital Markets, D.A. Davidson & Co to join Stifel Nicolaus Weisel as its underwriters.
The company had filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in May to raise up to $75 million.
The company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "EAC."
Erickson Air-Crane will use the proceeds from the offering to repay debts.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 1 For the first time in four years, the world's biggest miners are awash in cash, riding a wave of cost cuts and a recovery in raw material prices from coal to zinc last year.
* Pier 1 Imports recalls about 363,000 units of glass knobs due to laceration hazard