Ericsson says 4G mobile networks to cover half the world by 2017

STOCKHOLM, June 5 Half the world will have
access to 4G mobile networks by 2017 providing the high-speed
Internet access needed to download videos and play games on
smartphones, Ericsson said in a report on the
telecoms market on Tuesday.
A huge surge in data traffic has driven demand for high
capacity networks as people on-the-go use smartphones like
Apple's iPhone to surf the net.
Data traffic, particularly video, is expected to grow
15-fold by 2017, the world's top mobile network equipment maker
said in the annual report.
While Ericsson said it expects 3G to remain the main
technology for years to come, it reckons the demand for
high-speed Internet access means operators will have to build
new 4G networks to cope.
By 2017, around 50 percent of the world's population will
have access to a 4G network - a technology in which Ericsson has
a dominant market share - up from around 5 percent in 2011.
"This revolution is driven by smartphones, by video, by
cloud-based services, the Internet and end-to-end connectivity,"
Johan Wiberg, head of Ericsson's networks unit, said after
publication of the report.
Ericsson has a market share of more than 60 percent in LTE
against a share of around 38 percent overall in the mobile
equipment market.
Operators in North America have already started building
fourth-generation, or LTE networks, and countries like Korea and
Japan are expected to be early adopters of the technology.
But mobile equipment firms are hoping that operators in
Europe and other regions will also soon start to pour money into
4G networks as their 3G networks become overloaded with data
traffic.
Ericsson said it expects smartphone subscriptions to rise to
around 3 billion in five years from around 700,000 in 2011.
Nearly 40 percent of all mobile phones sold in the first
quarter were smartphones, though only 10-15 percent of phones
currently in use have PC-like functions, Ericsson said.