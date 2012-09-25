版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三

Ericsson buys Canada-based ConceptWave Software

Sept 25 Ericsson , the world's leading mobile telecoms equipment maker, bought Canadian telecommunications software provider ConceptWave Software Inc.

Toronto-based ConceptWave will become a fully owned unit of Ericsson and its 170 employees will be a part of Ericsson.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Shares of Ericsson closed at $9.21 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

