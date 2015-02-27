版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 15:39 BJT

Ericsson sues Apple for telecom patent infringement

STOCKHOLM Feb 27 Swedish mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson is suing Apple Inc for patent infringement, Ericsson said on Friday.

Ericsson said it filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) requesting an exclusion order against Apple's products for infringing Ericsson patents that are essential to the 2G and 4G/LTE standards.

It also filed a second ITC complaint seeking an exclusion order and multiple complaints in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas requesting damages and injunctions for infringement of patents "critical to many other aspects of Apple's devices". (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by David Holmes) ))
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐