Ericsson extends patent suits against Apple to Europe

STOCKHOLM May 8 Swedish mobile telecom
equipment maker Ericsson has filed lawsuits in
Germany, Britain and the Netherlands against Apple over
technology licence payments, Ericsson said on Friday.
Ericsson said it had offered to enter into arbitration with
Apple to reach a global licensing agreement for its patents, but
that offer had now expired.
"Apple continues to profit from Ericsson's technology
without having a valid licence in place," said Kasim Alfalahi,
Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson.
"Our technology is used in many features and functionality
of today's communication devices. We are confident the courts in
Germany, the UK and the Netherlands will be able to help us
resolve this matter in a fair manner," he added.
Apple was not immediately available for comment about the
legal action in the three European countries, which relates to
2G and 4G/LTE mobile communications standards.
Ericsson had already filed a complaint in mid-January in the
United States against Apple, responding to a lawsuit from the
iPhone maker.
Last year, smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co
agreed to pay Ericsson $650 million along with
years of royalties to end a licence dispute.
If the dispute with Apple also went Ericsson's way, the U.S.
firm would have to pay it between 2-6 billion Swedish crowns
($240-725 million) annually, analysts said, based on estimates
of levels of handset sales and royalty payments per phone.
($1 = 8.2650 Swedish crowns)
