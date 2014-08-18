版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 18日 星期一 14:04 BJT

BRIEF-Ericsson in optical network deal with Telstra

STOCKHOLM Aug 18 ERICSSON : * Telstra chooses Ericsson for its next generation optical network * The agreement includes the supply of Ericsson optical transport equipment and services as well as Ciena packet-optical platforms Link to statement: here
