REFILE-UPDATE 1-Cevian Capital buys more than 5 pct of Sweden's Ericsson

By Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM May 30Activist investor Cevian
Capital has bought a more than 5 percent stake in Sweden's
Ericsson and said it sees significant potential in
the struggling mobile telecom equipment maker.
Ericsson shares have fallen close to 40 percent in the past
two years as the firm has been hit by a drop in spending by
telecoms firms - with demand for next-generation 5G technology
still years away - and weak emerging markets.
The firm, which reported an operating loss of 12.3 billion
crowns ($1.41 billion) in the first quarter, also faces mounting
competition from China's Huawei and Finland's Nokia
.
Borje Ekholm, a Swedish business insider and veteran board
member, took over as Ericsson's CEO last October after a series
of weak years.
"We see a significant potential in the company," Cevian
managing partner Christer Gardell told Reuters.
"It’s about hard work ahead. We support the main thrust of
the plan that Borje has presented for the company, meaning an
increased focus on the core business."
Ekholm wants to focus the business on lucrative core
networks while restoring profitability in its IT & Cloud unit.
It is also exploring partnerships or a sale of all or part of
its media unit.
"But plans are not enough to bring success, it is how the
plans are implemented. And implementation has not been
Ericsson’s strength as of late," Gardell said.
Gardell also said he would join Ericsson's nomination
committee.
Ericsson’s U.S-listed depository receipts turned
positive after the news and were up 1.9 percent by 1748 GMT.
Cevian, founded by Swedes Gardell and Lars Forberg, owns 168
million Ericsson B-shares, 5.6 percent of the B-shares
outstanding, according to the filing from the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
The filing also showed Cevian owns 113,510 A-shares in
Ericsson, meaning it owns just over 5 percent of Ericsson's
total share capital, based on 3.33 billion outstanding Ericsson
shares.
The activist investor holds large stakes in companies such
as Swiss power transmission and industrial automation firm ABB
, Swedish truck maker Volvo and German
industrial group Thyssenkrupp.
Business Daily Dagens Industri, citing an unnamed source,
said last week that Gardell had met Ericsson Chairman Leif
Johansson, and added the reason was that Cevian was eyeing the
firm.
($1 = 8.7232 Swedish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Adrian
Croft)