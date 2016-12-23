Ericsson, Cisco to target corporate, public sector clients in 2017

| STOCKHOLM
STOCKHOLM Dec 23 Global telecoms equipment gear
maker Ericsson plans to expand its partnership with
Cisco Systems Inc by serving new corporate clients and
the public sector in 2017, its North American chief told Reuters
in an interview.
* Rima Qureshi says Ericsson and Cisco remain on track to
achieve an extra $1 billion each in revenues by 2018 through a
partnership which was announced late in 2015.
* Qureshi says Ericsson's Cisco partnership, which generated
over 60 deals in the first year, has been mainly focused on
telecom operators. Next year, the firms plan to target
enterprises and public sector as well.
* "The two of us together definitely are looking much closer
into how we can work on the enterprise (segment)," said Qureshi.
* "We are investigating what we can do together within
Industry & Society, IoT (Internet of Things), smart cities and
we're going to target specific public sector segments,
specifically for example transportation, utilities ... And then
of course we're looking at other segments such as security," she
added.
* Qureshi says Ericsson's forecast to generate up to 25
percent of revenue from business outside of telecom operators by
2020.
(Editing by Mia Shanley)