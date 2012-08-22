Calix to buy fibre access assets from Ericsson

Aug 22 Telecom Equipment maker Calix Inc
has agreed to buy a technology for transmitting
internet data from peer Ericsson that would help it
expand its presence in the market for internet television.
The sale includes Ericsson's EDA 1500 GPON solution that is
used for transmitting high-bandwidth data between users for
services like internet television over a fibre-optic network.
The two companies did not disclose any financial details of
the deal.
Ericsson said it expects fourth-quarter operating income to
be hurt by 400 million Swedish crowns ($58.39 million).
Calix expects the deal to close in the fourth quarter of
this year after which it would add to its adjusted earnings.
Ericsson and Calix also signed a pact under which Ericsson
will sell Calix's broadband access network in 180 countries, the
two companies said.
Calix's shares were trading up 3 percent at $5.45 after the
bell. They had closed at $5.29 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Wednesday.