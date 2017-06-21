Ericsson begins sale of assets with power modules deal

STOCKHOLM, June 21 Swedish mobile telecom gear
maker Ericsson said on Wednesday it was selling its
power modules business, the first exit of assets under a new
strategy to focus on its core business.
The company announced the strategy in March, saying it would
concentrate on its main product areas of networks, digital
services and Internet of Things.
On Wednesday it said it had signed an agreement with
software firm Flex to sell its power modules business,
which includes a manufacturing site in China and assets in
Sweden.
More than 300 employees and consultants are expected to
transfer from Ericsson to Flex Power, but Ericsson did not
disclose any financial details about the transaction.
"In line with our strategy, we are focusing our business on
fewer core areas," Christian Hedelin, head of strategy for
Ericsson's Networks business, said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that
Ericsson had hired banks to explore a sale of its much larger
media businesses.
