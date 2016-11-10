UPDATE 2-Ericsson looks to expand Cisco partnership as it cuts market outlook

* Ericsson trims telecoms industry forecasts
* Says partnership with Cisco "gaining momentum"
* Analyst says forecast more optimistic than expected
* Shares climb 3.7 percent
By Olof Swahnberg
STOCKHOLM, Nov 10 Struggling telecoms equipment
maker Ericsson is looking to expand the scope of its
partnership with Cisco as it hunts for ways to offset
weaker growth for the industry over the next two years.
Ericsson shares, which have slumped 44 percent this year,
rose 3.7 percent on Thursday after the Swedish firm gave a new
outlook that was less bearish than some analysts had expected
and said its Cisco partnership was gaining momentum.
Nonetheless, Ericsson's acting CEO told investors in New
York he was not satisfied with the company's performance.
"We have a tough market situation out there," Jan Frykhammar
said, pointing to weakness in emerging markets where its best
hopes for more 4G mobile network upgrade contracts are located,
as well as slower mobile network demand in Europe.
"We understand that we need to perform better but you also
as investors need to give us some time," Frykhammar said.
The company is wrestling with a drop in spending by telecoms
firms, with volume demand for next-generation, 5G technology
still years away and amid stiff competition from China's Huawei
and Finland's Nokia.
Ericsson said negative industry trends from the first half
of 2016, when demand weakened for mobile broadband equipment
across the industry, were expected to prevail for at least the
next two or three quarters.
It expects average annual growth of 1 percent to 3 percent
from 2016 to 2018 for areas of the market where its provides
products and services. In its previous market forecast, issued a
year ago, Ericsson predicted 2 percent to 4 percent total market
growth each year from 2014 to 2018.
"Ericsson is perhaps a bit more optimistic about 2017 and
2018 than the market," Redeye analyst Greger Johansson said.
Ericsson said its Cisco partnership, which was announced a
year ago, got off to a slow start but was gaining traction with
more than 60 joint customers and scope to collaborate in areas
such as data centres, WiFi, security and the Internet of Things.
"The opportunities go beyond where we originally had been
focusing, which is the core and IP networks," said Rima Qureshi,
Ericsson's chief in North America. "As a consequence, we're
looking at expanding the scope."
HARD TIMES
Ericsson has had a brutal year. Former CEO Hans Vestberg was
ousted in July and the company shocked investors last month when
it warned of a 93 percent plunge in operating profit for the
third quarter and tumbling sales.
The firm has been slashing jobs and last month appointed
veteran board member Borje Ekholm to take over as CEO in January
and steer the firm through its worst crisis in a decade.
It said on Thursday that its results would be weighed down
by a 10 percent to 15 percent fall in the global mobile
infrastructure market this year and a 2 percent to 6 percent
decline in 2017.
That puts Ericsson roughly in line with Nokia, which warned
last month its addressable market for mobile network equipment
would likely decline by low single digits in 2017, after it
announced a drop third-quarter sales.
Shares in Nokia rose 2 percent on Thursday and network
equipment makers were among the top performers on the STOXX
European tech index, which was down 0.9 percent overall.
Still, Ericsson is more dependent on mobile broadband demand
than its main rivals, as the Alcatel-Lucent merger gave Nokia a
larger fixed-line networks business while Huawei has a broader
telecom offering than Ericsson.
For its mainstay networks business which generates 75
percent of group sales, Ericsson cut its growth outlook,
forecasting its market would be flat or shrink by as much as 2
percent between 2016 and 2018.
Its new IT & Cloud division is expected to grow 5 percent to
7 percent in the same period and generate 20 percent of net
sales.
(Writing by Mia Shanley,; editing by Eric Auchard and David
Clarke)