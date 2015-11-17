UPDATE 1-Ericsson sees video driving tenfold rise in mobile data by 2021

(Adds analyst comments, details, background)
STOCKHOLM Nov 17 Swedish telecoms network gear
maker Ericsson raised its forecast for mobile data
traffic, in a further boost to companies that benefit from
rising numbers of consumers viewing online videos on platforms
such as YouTube and Netflix.
Ericsson, the world's top mobile network equipment maker,
expects a tenfold surge in mobile data traffic globally between
2015 and 2021 as the number of smartphone subscriptions rise. In
its mobile industry report in June it forecast that growth would
be eightfold between 2014 and 2020.
Inge Heydorn, fund manager at Sentat Asset Management, which
invests in telecom and IT shares globally, said Ericsson is
aiming to attract telecoms operators to invest in its networks
by showing how much data traffic is expected to grow.
Heydorn said the inexorable rise in mobile data benefits
telecoms operators more than it does Ericsson, which reported a
7 percent drop in sales this year despite the growth in
smartphones.
But content providers, such as Netflix, Facebook
and YouTube owner Google are the biggest
winners from the increase in data traffic, he added.
Ericsson last week trimmed its market growth forecast for
the next few years, indicating no clear correlation between
mobile traffic and telecoms operators' investments.
"Technology development and price pressure move faster than
the increase in data traffic," said Bengt Nordstrom, head of
telecoms consultancy Northstream.
YouTube accounts for up to 70 percent of all video traffic
in many mobile networks, while Netflix's share of video traffic
can reach up to 20 percent in markets where it is available,
Ericsson said.
Video is expected to grow by around 55 percent annually
through 2021, increasing its share of total mobile traffic in
2021 to 70 percent, up from around 50 percent in 2015, Ericsson
said.
In it twice-yearly Mobility Report, Ericsson said it
expected there to be 6.4 billion smartphone subscriptions
globally by the end of 2021, up from 3.4 billion in 2015, due to
greater affordability in developing markets.
It repeated its expectation that fifth-generation mobile
telephony, which will facilitate self-driving cars, will be
commercially deployed in 2020.
"In 2021, South Korea, Japan, China and the U.S. are
expected to have the fastest uptake of 5G subscriptions,"
Ericsson said, predicting 150 million 5G mobile subscriptions by
2021.
The new generation of mobile phone technology is expected
not only to bring higher data speeds, but also to better
accommodate a wide variety of connected devices.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Louise Heavens)