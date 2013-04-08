BRIEF-Ericsson says price for Mediaroom within range of pvs acquisitions

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
STOCKHOLM, April 8 ERICSSON's Ove Anebygd, Vice President and Head of TV: * Says purchase price for Mediaroom IPTV business within the range of the $99
million to $234 million paid in two previous acquisitions in the sector
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades