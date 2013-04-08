版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 8日 星期一 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Ericsson says price for Mediaroom within range of pvs acquisitions

STOCKHOLM, April 8 ERICSSON's Ove Anebygd, Vice President and Head of TV: * Says purchase price for Mediaroom IPTV business within the range of the $99

million to $234 million paid in two previous acquisitions in the sector
