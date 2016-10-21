UPDATE 3-Ericsson suffers in North America, to cut costs further

* North American sales fall in third quarter
* Ericsson had warned on profit last week
* Company says hit by weak global market
(Adds CEO comment, details on contracts)
By Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg
STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 Sweden's Ericsson
said sales in North America, its biggest market, had fallen in
the past three months, identifying another of its weaknesses
after the mobile telecom equipment maker's dramatic profit
warning last week.
The company, the world's biggest maker of mobile network
equipment, also said it would introduce further cost-cutting to
deal with a weaker mobile broadband market.
Ericsson shocked investors last week when it issued the
profit warning -- indicating a plunge of more than 90 percent in
quarterly operating profit and tumbling sales.
The Swedish company is struggling with a drop in spending by
telecoms companies, with new 5G technology still years away, and
facing stiff competition from Finland's Nokia and
China's Huawei.
The 8 percent reduction in North American sales was the
second consecutive quarter of falls and was worse than expected,
according to a SEB research note.
That decline was mainly due to lower sales in Professional
Services -- the business that supports and helps maintain
networks.
Sprint Corp, operator of the fourth largest U.S.
mobile network, renegotiated a managed services contract with
Ericsson in July, cutting its value by around 50 percent after
the previous $5 billion, 7-year agreement expired.
U.S. sales were also dragged down by one customer's lower
spending on mobile broadband, the company said, without giving
details.
Ericsson had said last week that sales fell most in markets
with weakening economies such as Brazil, Russia and the Middle
East. Sales in Europe were hit by the completion of mobile
broadband projects in 2015.
Adding to its troubles, the company has been without a
permanent CEO since ousting Hans Vestberg in July.
WEAK MARKET
Ericsson shares, which plunged around 20 percent on last
week's profit warning, hit 8-year lows on Friday, down by as
much as five percent on news of the broad decline in sales
across nearly all business areas, weak cash flow and a poor near
term outlook.
Year-on-year sales declined in most regions, including
Europe, India and mainland China - with the only exception being
South East Asia and Oceania. But the company blamed the overall
weak global market.
"In our view we have not lost market share, but this is
market driven," acting CEO Jan Frykhammar told Reuters. Some
analysts took issue with this, saying details in the poor
company results showed specific problems for Ericsson.
Nokia is due to publish its quarterly results on Oct. 27
when a broader picture of the market will emerge.
Nokia's third quarter revenue is seen at 5.9 billion euros
($6.4 billion), up 3 percent on the previous quarter. Ericsson
sales fell six percent from the previous quarter.
"We will implement further short-term actions mainly to
reduce cost of sales, in order to adapt our operations to weaker
mobile broadband demand," Frykhammar added in a separate
statement.
Having been slower to cut costs than recently merged rivals
Nokia and Alcatel Lucent, Ericsson has now announced plans to
axe thousands of jobs, but analysts said third-quarter results
showed the challenges facing the firm as it looks for a new
leader.
There was no update on the search for a permanent CEO. The
company could try to hire a chief executive with no track record
in the telecoms industry after looking beyond the obvious
candidates.
Ericsson's operating profit in the quarter fell to 0.3
billion Swedish crowns ($33.7 million) from 5.1 billion crowns a
year ago, a 93 percent fall, while sales dropped 14 percent to
51.1 billion, the company confirmed on Friday.
($1 = 8.8964 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
(Added reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Writing by
Alistair Scrutton; Editing by Keith Weir)