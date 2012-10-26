版本:
中国
2012年 10月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-Ericsson CEO says activity level in Korea still very high

STOCKHOLM Oct 26 ERICSSON : * CEO says activity level in Korea still very high * CEO says has 50 percent market share in lte in latam * CEO says higher market share in 4g in latam than in 3g

