UPDATE 3-UN council expands Eritrea sanctions over Somalia

* Russia, China abstain from diluted sanctions resolution
* Eritrea denies aiding al Shabaab or other militants
* Britain warns Eritrea that more sanctions could come
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Dec 5 The U.N. Security Council
on Monday expanded sanctions against Eritrea for continuing to
provide support to Islamist militants, including al Shabaab, in
the virtually lawless Horn of Africa nation of Somalia.
The council resolution - which got 13 votes in favor, none
against and two abstentions - was diluted from earlier drafts
that sought to ban investment in Eritrea's mining industry and
outlaw imports of its minerals. Asmara denies aiding al Shabaab
or any other militant groups in Somalia.
The original draft, circulated by Gabon in October, also
sought to block payment of a tax Eritrea puts on remittances
from its nationals abroad.
The final version, which expands sanctions imposed two
years ago, simply requires countries to make their companies
involved in mining in Eritrea exercise "vigilance" to ensure
funds from the sector are not used to destabilize the region.
The steps passed two years ago included an arms embargo.
Diplomats said Russia and China, both of which abstained
from Monday's vote, opposed sanctioning the mining sector and
remittances and that some European countries and the United
States also felt the original draft was too tough and could
penalize the Eritrean people.
On remittances, the resolution calls on states to act to
ensure Eritrea ceases "using extortion, threats of violence,
fraud and other illicit means to collect taxes outside of
Eritrea from its nationals." It also "condemns" Eritrea for
using a remittance tax to fund mischief in the Horn of Africa.
Eritrea is seen to be on the brink of a minerals boom that
could revive its struggling economy, while remittances it gets
from its large diaspora in the West and Middle East are its
biggest source of foreign exchange.
The country's most advanced mining project, Bisha, believed
to contain gold, copper and zinc, is run by Canada's Nevsun
Resources Ltd . Earlier this year, Eritrea granted
Australia's Chalice Gold Mines two new exploration
licenses in a nearby location.
LITANY OF CRITICISM
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice welcomed
the resolution's adoption, saying "our goal is to show Eritrea
that it will pay an ever higher price for its actions."
British envoy Mark Lyall Grant said the council could pass
"additional measures if there is evidence of further
non-compliance."
The vote came after top officials from Somalia, Djibouti,
Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda lined up earlier on Monday to
criticize Eritrea and urge the council to pass the resolution.
The president of Somalia's transitional government, Sheikh
Sharif Ahmed, told council members that Eritrea had been
undermining his government's efforts to reach reconciliation
agreements with Islamist groups like al Shabaab.
"The support they find from the Eritrean regime has
prevented such reconciliation," Ahmed said.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Meles Zenawi also blasted Eritrea
and its President Isaias Afewerki. Speaking by video link, he
described Asmara's approach to the Horn of Africa as
"lawlessness and reckless disregard for international law."
Afewerki had also asked to address the council but Eritrea
complained he was not given enough time to come to New York.
The push for new sanctions followed a report by a U.N.
monitoring group in July that found Eritrea continued to
provide political, financial, training and logistical support
to al Shabaab and other armed groups in Somalia.
Eritrea's U.N. ambassador, Araya Desta, told Reuters on
Friday the allegations were "ridiculous" and the draft
resolution "outrageous."
Eritrea has blamed its rival, Ethiopia, from which it split
away in 1993, for the sanctions drive.