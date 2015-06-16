EY fined for conflict of interest over Hellas

LONDON, June 16 Top accounting firm EY and one
of its employees have been fined for failing to handle a
conflict of interest properly at now defunct Hellas
Telecommunications.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales
(ICAEW), an accounting body that also regulates insolvency
practitioners, said in a statement it had fined EY 250,000
pounds ($390,850.00), given the accounting firm a severe
reprimand and ordered it to pay costs of 95,000 pounds.
Margaret Mills, an EY partner, was fined 15,000 and received
a severe reprimand, the ICAEW said.
EY accepted to become the administrator of Hellas
Telecommunications after it had been its accountant during the
previous three years, a breach of the ICAEW's code of ethics
aimed at stopping conflicts of interest.
"The breaches of the code set out in the heads of complaint
were inadvertent, however, EY regrets that it fell beneath its
usual high standards in this instance and has taken steps to
help ensure that inadvertent errors similar to those which
resulted in the breaches are not repeated," EY said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.6396 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas)